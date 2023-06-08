Avera Medical Minute
81-year-old woman run over, killed by own car, police say

By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a Tennessee woman died after being run over by her own car, which she had left in gear while moving a trash can.

Joyce Hicks, 81, was visiting a friend Monday afternoon in Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood. She parked her car on the street at the top of a hill, WSMV reports.

As Hicks put her car into gear to drive away, the car rolled backward into a trash can. Police say the 81-year-old got out to move the trash can and left her car in gear.

She fell to the ground while moving the trash can, and her car rolled backward over her, according to police. The car continued down the hill before coming to rest in the front yard of a home.

Hicks was taken to the hospital, where she died shortly after arriving.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the fatal accident.

