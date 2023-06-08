Avera Medical Minute: Urging men to get their annual checkups to maintain health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The very first step for a man to take care of his well-being should involve an annual checkup, but those checkups aren’t happening as often as Doctor Demetre Skliris would like to see.

“Typically, men wait longer to go see the provider. It’s unfortunate, but regardless of ethnicity or income, it is what it is. They don’t come to the doctor as often as they should. In fact, men are two times more likely to wait two years between their appointments and 40 percent more likely not to come see us until symptoms have progressed, and at that time, it might be a little behind the 8 ball,” said Dr. Skliris with Avera Family Medicine.

“Many diseases don’t have symptoms initially until the symptoms or the disease has progressed, and by that time, early prevention — we’re past that. So early detection is key. If you’re having symptoms, don’t delay. Go in right away.”

Dr. Skliris had a suggestion for knowing when to be checked out by a doctor.

“If you have any new symptoms, you should go in and be seen. Having an annual health screen gives at least some peace of mind that something isn’t going to sneak up on you. So an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of the cure. Even if you’re feeling healthy, go in, get assessed, get checked. At least you can validate your health and identify a problem before it gets out of hand.”

Dr. Skliris recommended a couple important screenings to consider.

“Meeting with your primary provider who knows you and your history and your family history is important because they can address and look for any concerns you might have based on your age. Colonoscopies are the gold standard for colon cancer because colon cancer is the number three most common cancer in the United States and the number three cause of mortality. A colon cancer screening would be recommended between the ages of 45 and 75 because we are finding colon cancer occurring more frequently in younger individuals, as well. Early detection is key. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, but it’s also the number two killer of men in the United States as far as cancers go. Screening for that would be between the ages of 55 and 69. Again, this is something you should discuss with your primary care provider to see if PSA is right for you and what potential side effects there are with the future diagnostic modalities if, in fact, it is positive.”

