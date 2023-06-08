Avera Medical Minute
Canaries can’t hold big lead in 6th inning at Sioux City as X’s rally to win

Birds take 6-2 lead, but X’s get 8 runs in 6th inning
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls led by four runs on two separate occasions Wednesday night but an eight-run sixth inning propelled Sioux City over the Birds 12-9 at Lewis & Clark Park.

Sioux Falls opened the scoring in the first inning when Jabari Henry doubled home Darnell Sweeney. Jordan Barth ripped an RBI single an inning later to give the Birds a 2-0 lead.

The Canaries added two more runs in the third frame on RBI base hits from Marshall Rich and Sweeney but the Explorers cut the lead in half in the fourth with a two-run double.

Hunter Clanin and Sweeney each homered over the next two innings to put Sioux Falls ahead 6-2 but Sioux City responded with eight runs in their half of the sixth and would not trail the rest of the way.

Sioux Falls scored three times in the seventh inning via wild pitch and RBI singles from Sweeney and Barth to get within a run but the Explorers responded with two runs in the bottom half. The Canaries got the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning but could not bridge the gap.

Every Sioux Falls batter finished the game with a hit, led by three from Sweeney. The Canaries are now 11-14 and will look to clinch the series when the two teams meet Thursday night at 7:05pm.

Recap Courtesy SF Canaries

