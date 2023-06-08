Dirksen talks about amazing season for Augie Baseball with so much talent returning as well

CARY, NC (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana baseball season was at an all-time high during Super Regionals when the Vikings rallied to beat Mankato with 2 Saturday wins to make the College World Series.

Despite 2 losses in Cary, NC, the Vikings still proved a lot to themselves with a very young team.

Augie catcher Drey Dirksen says, “Being able to represent the NSIC is just awesome. I mean in the Supers it was us and Mankato, 2 NSIC teams so either way we show our conference is good and we want to be here and yes, it’s a good look for our program and just the NSIC in general to see teams come here from there.” Dirksen tied the school record with 17 home runs.

There’s plenty of reason for optimism for Tim Huber’s team. This was a very young squad that gained valuable experience and confidence after a slow start.

Seth Miller is really the only big contributor in the dog pile who will be graduating.

