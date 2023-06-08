Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dirksen talks about amazing season for Augie Baseball with so much talent returning as well

Vikings return most of the team that made the College World Series in North Carolina
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, NC (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana baseball season was at an all-time high during Super Regionals when the Vikings rallied to beat Mankato with 2 Saturday wins to make the College World Series.

Despite 2 losses in Cary, NC, the Vikings still proved a lot to themselves with a very young team.

Augie catcher Drey Dirksen says, “Being able to represent the NSIC is just awesome. I mean in the Supers it was us and Mankato, 2 NSIC teams so either way we show our conference is good and we want to be here and yes, it’s a good look for our program and just the NSIC in general to see teams come here from there.” Dirksen tied the school record with 17 home runs.

There’s plenty of reason for optimism for Tim Huber’s team. This was a very young squad that gained valuable experience and confidence after a slow start.

Seth Miller is really the only big contributor in the dog pile who will be graduating.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Sioux Falls men arrested after chasing & shooting at a vehicle, ramming police vehicle
Ethan Orton was sentenced to life in prison Monday afternoon. He is eligible for parole after...
Cedar Rapids teen who murdered parents sentenced to life; eligible for parole after 50 years
Two former residents of the Great Plains Zoo have relocated to Florida and Oklahoma.
Rhino and giraffe leave Great Plains Zoo
Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
Hobo Day is set for October 14.
Stiegelmeiers to lead SDSU Hobo Day parade

Latest News

Snow Leopards hope more football fans will come watch them play Saturday in regular season finale
Snow Leopards hope football fans will come watch them play regular season finale Saturday in Women’s Football Alliance game
Renner rolls past Mitchell Wednesday night in Legion Baseball
Renner beats Mitchell in Legion Baseball Wednesday night
Canaries can't hold big early lead as X's rally for 12-9 win at Sioux City
Canaries can’t hold big lead in 6th inning at Sioux City as X’s rally to win
June 7th Plays of the Week
June 7th Plays of the Week