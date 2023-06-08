Festivals of Cultures taking place at the Levitt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lutheran Social Services and Levitt leaders joined Dakota News Now to talk about the 26th annual Festival of Cultures happening this weekend in Sioux Falls.

The event takes place June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls.

A schedule of events and other information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.