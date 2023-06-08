Avera Medical Minute
Gov. Noem to testify on Capitol Hill

Next Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem will be in Washington to testify before the US House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources in favor of HR 3397, which would require the Bureau of Land Management to abandon a proposed rule on “conservation and landscape health.”(Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Next Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem will be in Washington to testify before the US House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources in favor of HR 3397, which would require the Bureau of Land Management to abandon a proposed rule on “conservation and landscape health.”

“Washington bureaucrats don’t know how to manage land better than the South Dakotans who have been stewarding it for centuries. But Joe Biden’s Administration is pursuing a regulatory land grab,” said Noem.

The proposed rule in question would elevate conservation practices as a “use” within the Federal Land Policy and Management Act without Congressional authority. The rule would dramatically change the way multiple use and sustained yield mandates are carried out.

HR 3397 was introduced by Congressmen John Curtis, Dan Newhouse, and Russ Fulcher, of Utah, Washington and Idaho respectively.

Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming will also be testifying.

