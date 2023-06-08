Jackley pushes for passage of HALT Fentanyl Act

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley is one of 23 attorneys general urging Senate leadership to pass legislation classifying fentanyl as a Schedule I drug.

Schedule I drugs are those with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

The HALT Fentanyl Act would mean anyone caught possessing, distributing or manufacturing illicit variations of the drug could be criminally prosecuted.

“So far this year, there have been 81 arrests made for fentanyl in South Dakota, and that number continues to climb,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We need to take a stronger stand against fentanyl analogs being brought into this country, and this legislation does that.”

The bill has already passed the U.S. House.

Attorneys generals from other states who signed the bill were from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The full letter can be read here.

