June 7th Plays of the Week

Top Plays from Softball, Baseball and Soccer
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Plenty from the State softball tournaments in Aberdeen including this great catch by Gayville-Volin’s Teresa Stockman in a loss to Bon Homme in Class B.

In AA, top seeded Lincoln rose to the challenge to win the state title as Katelynn Hamm’s 2-run double was key in the 3-0 win over Brookings. And the shutout pitching of Madison Evans was also critical to the Patriots first-ever Sanctioned state title.

The Boys State “B” Baseball tournament went to Tea Area, but Riley Rothschadel’s no-hitter in the semi-finals gave Bon Homme a 5-0 win over Dell Rapids. He fanned 16 Quarriers in the Cavalier win.

West Central’s Caitlyn Hoff helped the Trojans to their first Class A state title after years of dominance in club softball. They came in as the #2 seed but left on top with a perfect record.

And the Western Christian boys soccer team had come close in the past. But Miles Baccum made sure they would bring home the big trophy this time, scoring both of the games goals in the title contest.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

