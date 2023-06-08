Media Campers gain newsroom experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day four of Dakota News Now’s Media Camp brought students into the newsroom to prepare for Friday’s newscast.

Students worked with the news team to write stories, produce a sportscast, practice reading off the teleprompter and report weather.

The teens have been working with Dakota News Now in all departments — earlier this week, they made sales pitches and shot promos.

The campers’ newscast will air tomorrow at 5:25 and 6:25 p.m. on Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.