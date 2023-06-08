Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Minnesota woman dies in custody in Sioux Falls jail

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 41-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell at the Minnehaha County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was discovered around 2 p.m. during a routine cell check.

Staff began administering life-saving efforts. First responders arrived to assist with those efforts, but they were not successful.

The woman had been placed in the Minnehaha County Jail just before 10 a.m. that day for DWI First, Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Ingesting, Inhaling Substance to Become Intoxicated.

The Division of Criminal Investigation has been contacted by the Sheriff’s Office to review the investigation.

No foul play is suspected.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and will be done so by the county coroner.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
With summer comes an increase in travel and staying in various places.
All hands and paws on deck for ‘Bed Bug Awareness Week’
Names released in Jones County fatal car vs. motorcycle crash
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Will Gov. Noem run for president in 2024?
2 Sioux Falls men arrested after chasing & shooting at a vehicle, ramming police vehicle

Latest News

On Thursday, the Sioux Falls YMCA partnered with Rudy Navarrete for a taco fundraiser.
YMCA taco fundraiser helping send kids to camp
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel
The Transportation Security Administration reports that this was the fourth firearm detected at...
TSA intercepts loaded gun at Sioux Falls airport
George O’Riley was one of three youth playing on a hill at Fort Pierre when they found a corner...
Plots at Fort Pierre’s Cedar Hill Cemetery available again