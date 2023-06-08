More Thunderstorms this Afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few showers and thunderstorms south and east of Sioux Falls this morning. I don’t expect any sort of severe weather, but moderate to heavy rain with a little lightning and thunder is possible.

Chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue today, tomorrow, and Saturday. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather today which is a level 1 out of 5 on the scale. Some isolated severe storms will be possible. Not only will we keep chances for showers and storms around during the afternoon and evening hours, but we’ll be warm! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few low 90s out west. We should stay in the low to mid 80s for highs on Friday. There’s another chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening Friday, but I think we’ll be dry for Fridays on the Plaza early Friday afternoon!

Over the weekend, it looks like we will stay mostly dry with just a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm mainly on Saturday. Highs will cool off, too. We’ll be in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday with mid to upper 70s Sunday. Highs next week should warm quickly back into the 80s with dry weather sticking around from Sunday through the first portion of next week.

