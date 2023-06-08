NSU Gypsy Day parade float registration opens

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Those hoping to enter a float in Northern State University’s parade this fall can now register to participate.

The 107th annual Gypsy Day parade will take place Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. in downtown Aberdeen.

This year’s theme is “Wolves Go to Vegas.”

The school says a panel of judges made up of Northern and community leaders will present awards in different categories.

Gypsy Day parade float registration can be found here: northern.edu/gypsy-days.

NSU’s homecoming week Oct. 1-7 will happen on campus and in the community, ending with the parade and football game.

Other events include Wolves athletic events, the NSU Hall of Fame and Distinguished Alumni banquet, and coronation of a queen and marshal.

The following are candidates for 2023 king and queen:

King: Jeremy Sommer, Clayton Randall, Cody Brouwer, Dylan Grundstrom, Augustin (Gus) Reede

Queen: Kayla Jensen, Jordan Hermansen, Gabbi Dimatteo, Aunna Cloos, Maddie Gonzales

For more information, visit northern.edu/gypsy-days.

