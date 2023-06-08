Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Plots at Fort Pierre’s Cedar Hill Cemetery available again

George O’Riley was one of three youth playing on a hill at Fort Pierre when they found a corner...
George O’Riley was one of three youth playing on a hill at Fort Pierre when they found a corner of the Verendrye Plate sticking up out of the ground. The other two youth were Hattie Foster and Ethel Parish.(Courtesy of Jody Heemstra)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sale of lots at Cedar Hill Cemetery was put on hold for a few years as a committee of community members worked to figure out who may be buried where.

The moratorium was implemented in 2019, but plots are once again available for purchase in the centuries-old cemetery near Fort Pierre.

Available lots can be purchased at a price of $300 for eight graves (one lot) or $200 for four graves (half lot).

The committee — established by Mayor Gloria Hanson — hopes resurveying the cemetery will solidify exactly where the lot lines are for each set of graves. Allowing “green burials” and establishing an area for pet burials are other considerations for the committee.

Cremated remains are already allowed, according to Dakota Radio Group News.

For information about Cedar Hill Cemetery, including the location of available lots, contact committee Chair Doug Mortenson at 323-401-5695.

Cedar Hill Cemetery (originally called Union Cemetery) was established in 1894 and was divided into Protestant and Catholic sides. Different sections contain graves of the unknown. The cemetery’s name was changed from Union Cemetery to Cedar Hill Cemetery in 1933, according to Dakota Radio Group News.

Information is provided by Dakota Radio Group News.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
With summer comes an increase in travel and staying in various places.
All hands and paws on deck for ‘Bed Bug Awareness Week’
Names released in Jones County fatal car vs. motorcycle crash
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Will Gov. Noem run for president in 2024?
2 Sioux Falls men arrested after chasing & shooting at a vehicle, ramming police vehicle

Latest News

NSU Gypsy Day parade float registration opens
Jackley pushes for passage of HALT Fentanyl Act
The Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls.
Throwback Thursday: Learning about the Arc of Dreams
June 7th Plays of the Week
June 7th Plays of the Week