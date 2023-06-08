Plots at Fort Pierre’s Cedar Hill Cemetery available again

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sale of lots at Cedar Hill Cemetery was put on hold for a few years as a committee of community members worked to figure out who may be buried where.

The moratorium was implemented in 2019, but plots are once again available for purchase in the centuries-old cemetery near Fort Pierre.

Available lots can be purchased at a price of $300 for eight graves (one lot) or $200 for four graves (half lot).

The committee — established by Mayor Gloria Hanson — hopes resurveying the cemetery will solidify exactly where the lot lines are for each set of graves. Allowing “green burials” and establishing an area for pet burials are other considerations for the committee.

Cremated remains are already allowed, according to Dakota Radio Group News.

For information about Cedar Hill Cemetery, including the location of available lots, contact committee Chair Doug Mortenson at 323-401-5695.

Cedar Hill Cemetery (originally called Union Cemetery) was established in 1894 and was divided into Protestant and Catholic sides. Different sections contain graves of the unknown. The cemetery’s name was changed from Union Cemetery to Cedar Hill Cemetery in 1933, according to Dakota Radio Group News.

