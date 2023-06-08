Renner beats Mitchell in Legion Baseball Wednesday night
Home team gets 7-1 as DenBoer slams HR
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Renner legion team hosted a Mitchell team that had lost only once so far this Summer on Wednesday night. And Hunter DenBoer set the tone early with a homer to left field as Renner went on to win 7-1. Jacob Sanderson also had a big double for the home team.
Mitchell will host 9-1 Yankton on Thursday.
