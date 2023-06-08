SD to see an increase in charging stations for electric vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While electric vehicle charging stations are few and far between in South Dakota many say it shouldn’t discourage you from purchasing one.

AAA director of auto repair Bob Kazmierczak painted a picture of just how many EV charging stations there are in the state.

“There are eighty-three public EV charging stations in South Dakota and that equates to two- hundred and four charging ports,” said Bob Kazmierczak, AAA director of auto repair.

While this might seem like a small number, Chris Studer with East River electric says it shouldn’t discourage you.

“Most people on a daily basis are only driving ten, twenty, or thirty miles to work and back and so for an electric vehicle that you mostly charge at home fast chargers are important but they’re not crucial for someone’s decision to buy an electric vehicle,” said Chris Studer, East River Electric Power Co-Op chief member.

He says it can become more difficult when traveling longer distances.

“Range anxiety is a real thing for consumers and so you want to make sure you can get to the next place and charge your vehicle and then get to the next place if you’re going to a destination, and so it is a challenge is South Dakota because there isn’t a lot of fast charging,” said Studer.

Studer says that change could be on the horizon for those currently driving electric vehicles and those looking into the option.

“The state is working on plans to site different fast chargers along the interstates first and then working more into those rural areas as the years go by,” said Studer.

For now, both say it’s important to map out destinations to ensure your EV stays charged.

“The biggest thing is just always keep in mind that if you have an EV to plan your trip and know where the chargers are,” said Kazmierczak.

An EV Expo will be taking place on September 19th at the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1290816088309538/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

