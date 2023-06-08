Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls group recognizes Realtor Volunteer Week

By Elle Dickau
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - RASE Young Professionals Network in Sioux Falls is hosting their Realtor Volunteer Week.

“It is the National Association of Realtors Volunteer Week, so this week, we’ve had over 80 agents part of our association come out and help build these tiny homes,” said Tara Allen, RASE board president.

At the Veterans Community Project, they are volunteering time and more.

“With over 80 members of our association coming out and helping build, we’ve been doing anything from insulation to painting the counting boards,” Allen said.

Projects like this are why the RASE YPN is here.

“RASE YPN is always looking for opportunities for us to get back within our community, as well as different educational pieces to educate our agents to make them the best agents they can be for our clients and networking — all those types of things,” Allen said.

The members feel grateful to be a part of it.

“We’re the face of the community, and we are helping others transform their lives, making a difference in their lives,” Allen said. “Whether it’s clothes, putting a roof over their head, or all the different things — it’s why we do what we do.”

