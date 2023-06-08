Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Snow Leopards hope football fans will come watch them play regular season finale Saturday in Women’s Football Alliance game

Sioux Falls’ women’s football team plays home games at Harrisburg
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There is another option in Sioux Falls if you’re a big football fan. The Snow Leopards are wrapping up their regular season Saturday night with a chance to even get a home playoff game.

Who are the Snow Leopards you say? They are a women’s tackle football team that is now 3 years old. They play in the Women’s Football Alliance with teams all over the country in 4 different levels of play.

They’ve already moved up from the Developmental League and are having a terrific season. If they win the championship, it would mean moving up again.

So these women think you should come out and watch them play.

Ashley Peterson, Snow Leopards veteran says, “Considering that we are the first women’s football team here in South Dakota come cheer us on. See what we’re all about. It’s amazing to make history and it’s even greater to have those people out there cheering you on and keep on giving you that pump that you need to push one more play. Or that energy just to keep on doing what you’re doing.”

Brandi Parks, 3rd year with Snow Leopards says, “It’s football. Even though we don’t have the NFL who cares, it’s still football. We’re hitting people, we’re getting picks and we’re scoring touchdowns. It’s a fun time.”

Leigh Ann LaFollette, Snow Leopards Rookie says, “We play football. It’s the same thing as the NFL except for we don’t get paid to do it unfortunately. But it’s the same game. It’s the same game just that we’re female instead of male.”

Saturday will be their 6th and final regular season game at Harrisburg HS... And they will play Omaha, a Division II team. So a win means a home playoff game.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Sioux Falls men arrested after chasing & shooting at a vehicle, ramming police vehicle
Ethan Orton was sentenced to life in prison Monday afternoon. He is eligible for parole after...
Cedar Rapids teen who murdered parents sentenced to life; eligible for parole after 50 years
Two former residents of the Great Plains Zoo have relocated to Florida and Oklahoma.
Rhino and giraffe leave Great Plains Zoo
Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
Hobo Day is set for October 14.
Stiegelmeiers to lead SDSU Hobo Day parade

Latest News

Drey Dirksen talks about a successful season for his Augustana baseball team
Dirksen talks about amazing season for Augie Baseball with so much talent returning as well
Renner rolls past Mitchell Wednesday night in Legion Baseball
Renner beats Mitchell in Legion Baseball Wednesday night
Canaries can't hold big early lead as X's rally for 12-9 win at Sioux City
Canaries can’t hold big lead in 6th inning at Sioux City as X’s rally to win
June 7th Plays of the Week
June 7th Plays of the Week