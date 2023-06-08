Snow Leopards hope football fans will come watch them play regular season finale Saturday in Women’s Football Alliance game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There is another option in Sioux Falls if you’re a big football fan. The Snow Leopards are wrapping up their regular season Saturday night with a chance to even get a home playoff game.

Who are the Snow Leopards you say? They are a women’s tackle football team that is now 3 years old. They play in the Women’s Football Alliance with teams all over the country in 4 different levels of play.

They’ve already moved up from the Developmental League and are having a terrific season. If they win the championship, it would mean moving up again.

So these women think you should come out and watch them play.

Ashley Peterson, Snow Leopards veteran says, “Considering that we are the first women’s football team here in South Dakota come cheer us on. See what we’re all about. It’s amazing to make history and it’s even greater to have those people out there cheering you on and keep on giving you that pump that you need to push one more play. Or that energy just to keep on doing what you’re doing.”

Brandi Parks, 3rd year with Snow Leopards says, “It’s football. Even though we don’t have the NFL who cares, it’s still football. We’re hitting people, we’re getting picks and we’re scoring touchdowns. It’s a fun time.”

Leigh Ann LaFollette, Snow Leopards Rookie says, “We play football. It’s the same thing as the NFL except for we don’t get paid to do it unfortunately. But it’s the same game. It’s the same game just that we’re female instead of male.”

Saturday will be their 6th and final regular season game at Harrisburg HS... And they will play Omaha, a Division II team. So a win means a home playoff game.

