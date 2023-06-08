Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dog toy trademark dispute

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that...
The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that with "Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet."(From Supreme Court of the United States via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing in on a poop joke.

It sided with Jack Daniel’s unanimously in its dispute with VIP Products over a dog toy the distiller says violates its trademark.

The whiskey maker can now revive its lawsuit against the toy maker.

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.”

The dog toy parodies that with “Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet.”

It’s not that the justices missed the joke, but they say the toy doesn’t have free speech protections because commercial products have to follow trademark law.

The ruling overturns an appeals court decision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
With summer comes an increase in travel and staying in various places.
All hands and paws on deck for ‘Bed Bug Awareness Week’
Names released in Jones County fatal car vs. motorcycle crash
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Will Gov. Noem run for president in 2024?
2 Sioux Falls men arrested after chasing & shooting at a vehicle, ramming police vehicle

Latest News

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is shown a 3D printed chess set during a visit to the Friendship...
Biden and Sunak hold White House talks on daunting challenges to Ukraine, world economy
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden unveils LGBTQ+ proposals but postpones White House Pride Month event due to poor air quality
George O’Riley was one of three youth playing on a hill at Fort Pierre when they found a corner...
Plots at Fort Pierre’s Cedar Hill Cemetery available again
NSU Gypsy Day parade float registration opens