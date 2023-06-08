Throwback Thursday: Learning about the Arc of Dreams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Welcome back for this edition of Throwback Thursday. We’re here at the Arc of Dreams to talk about some history here in Sioux Falls. I’m joined by Lori Kent. And I just want to ask you, I mean, this is obviously a staple of downtown kind of why is it here?”

“So, 2023 is the 20th anniversary of the Sioux Falls sculpture walk, and the sculpture right here, the Arc of Dreams is the crown jewel of the sculpture walk. About 10 years ago the idea of the Arc of Dreams started being kicked around and at that time, it was a pretty big dream. They wanted a huge sculpture on the east and west banks of the Big Sioux River between Sixth and Eighth streets,” said Lori.

“What does it mean to you as someone that lives around here when you see it?”

“Absolutely. So, the Arc of Dreams was meant to be a beacon, it’s beckoning people to come downtown and get off Phillips Avenue, there is more to Sioux Falls. There are other things to see. You can go to the Falls; you can go to Eighth and Railroad and the Arc is a great meeting place. It’s got a beautiful bridge so you can go between the West and the East Bank. And it’s right on the River Greenway,” said Lori.

“Awesome. Well, thank you, Lori. It’s always so much fun talking history with you.”

“I’m joined here by Dana Wohlwend who knows so many fun facts about Sioux Falls and everything in the area. Can you walk us through just what is this dedication wall about?”

“Well, when they started putting together funds for the Arc of Dreams, you could buy a square here and dedicate it to either business or have family, my father in law, bought a square when my mother-in-law passed away and so it’s where we come to memorialize her, and then we get to enjoy the beauty of the Arc of Dreams here as well,” said Dana.

“I also noticed on some of them, that they’re really trying to show dreamers that were actually from Sioux Falls or in history. What is that about?”

“Well, the Arc of dreams, the reason that there’s a space in between there is that you have to take a leap of faith to get to your dreams, and so it’s going into the past, the present, and even into the future, and just encouraging people to do that. And people had that vision of what we wanted Sioux Falls to be,” said Dana.

“Absolutely it’s such an iconic staple. It’s so beautiful. What is kind of you think makes it special?”

“The immensity of it, the art of it, the construction of it, I just love architecture. I love how things can be built in the detail that goes into it but I can’t do that. I’m just really impressed when other people put things together like this,” said Dana.

“Definitely. Well, thank you, Dana. It is certainly inspiring. I love to just walk by here and just kind of take a moment and maybe dream if you’re going to walk by here as well.”

