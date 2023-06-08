Tradition of philanthropy continues with new projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Mayor Paul TenHaken announced that two downtown Sioux Falls projects will be completed thanks to large donations.

City officials have been eyeing the future site of Jacobson Plaza for years. On Wednesday, one final push from generous community members kicked off two major projects that include at dog park and a splash pad at the park at Jacobson Plaza by the Levitt Shell.

Garry and Dianne Jacobson already partnered with the city to bring an ice skating ribbon to the city.

Each donor will be added to a long list of philanthropy in the city. The Lloyd family will be donating $1 million for the dog park and T. Denny Sanford will be donating $1.5 million for the splash pad.

The city turned to community partners because of the inflated costs of construction.

“The costs have increased and that’s not a shock to anyone, so what we’ve had to do is reach out to other people and say ‘do you want to be a part of this? Do you want to be a part of this grand vision?’ Like Sioux Falls does, people step up and they say ‘I want to be a part of it,’” said TenHaken.

“It’s an honor to be asked to participate in a core of our city, which is downtown and Falls Park,” said Craig Lloyd.

“Our city, whether it’s parks like Van Eps Park which was named after a family or even the McKennan family or the Pettigrew family. There’s a long, long history of Sioux Falls entrepreneurs and philanthropists giving back to this community whether it be land, whether it be financially. So that legacy is just continuing today,” Mayor TenHaken said.

Each donor sees this as an opportunity to give back to the city, something Garry Jacobson is more than happy to do.

“I always wanted to do something for the city because I grew up in the city in a very poor family. The city’s been very great to us, so this is our chance to repay the people of Sioux Falls,” Jacobsen said.

For T. Denny Sanford, this is one of the first financial gifts he’s given since the recent investigation into child pornography charges, something TenHaken is not concerned about.

“No concerns. The courts ruled on that in South Dakota. Denny’s been a great part of this community. You can’t look around Sioux Falls and not see something that he and Premier have had their hands on. Proud to work with him on the project,” said TenHaken.

The naming of the new facilities are still pending approval from City Council. The project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

