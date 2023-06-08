TSA intercepts loaded gun at Sioux Falls airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - TSA officers prevented a firearm from making it onboard an airplane at Sioux Falls Regional Airport on Tuesday.

A TSA agent spotted the handgun on the X-ray screen while screening carry-on baggage, and officials alerted Sioux Falls police and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities confiscated the firearm, which was loaded, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

“As summer travel picks up, these incidents present a danger to our dedicated workforce, and the traveling public,” Acting South Dakota TSA Federal Security Director David Durgan said. “We encourage all travelers to know the exact location of their firearm at all times and to pack their luggage starting with a completely empty bag to ensure no prohibited items are accidentally brought to the checkpoint.”

The Transportation Security Administration reports that this was the fourth firearm detected at FSD so far in 2023. Last year, nine firearms were detected at FSD security checkpoints.

The penalty for bringing weapons to the airport can be as high as $14,950. TSA decides the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case. Any passengers caught with a firearm in their possession will have TSA PreCheck eligibility revoked for at least five years.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

