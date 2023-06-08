Avera Medical Minute
YMCA taco fundraiser helping send kids to camp

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, the Sioux Falls YMCA partnered with Rudy Navarrete for a taco fundraiser.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the First Congregation Church, Rudy served up food to go toward the Leif Ericson Day Camp Scholarship Fund.

Leif Ericson hosts roughly 3,500 kids through the summer every year.

“I hope doing this helps owners to step up and show the love to the community that gives us so much love,” said Navarrete. “That is why we are in business, because of the community. I know when other people start doing it, it becomes rewarding.”

A donor covered all the costs for food so that 100 percent of the proceeds could go to the fundraiser.

