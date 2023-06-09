Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, June 8th

Legends, Snow Leopards, Softball, Baseball and Canaries
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Kids for Legends Banquet was Thursday night with Cris Carter and Ryne Sandberg as guest speakers.

The Snow Leopards are proving that women can play tackle football really well. State Softball and Section Baseball results from Minnesota and the Canaries try to win the mid-week series in Sioux City.

