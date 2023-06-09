Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2-year-old dies after being left behind in hot car, authorities say

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida...
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida this week.(Kichigin via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities are investigating the death of a young girl who was left in a hot car.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a vehicle on Thursday after going on a lunch trip with her family.

The family told detectives they had gone to DeLand, about 15 minutes away, for lunch before returning to their home in Orange City around 2:40 p.m. They were together with the girl and her two older brothers, ages 8 and 15.

The parents said they went back to the car around 5 p.m. and found the girl unresponsive. They rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced deceased just before 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the family involved.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota helicopter ambulance service ordered to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns
Minnesota woman dies in custody in Sioux Falls jail
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel
A Sioux Falls man living in the same apartment complex is disappointed in the state of...
City follows up after resident complaints and dumpster fire
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges
From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., activities will be set up at the GPZ picnic shelter. Guests will...
Great Plains Zoo hosting ‘Flutterfest’ this weekend
Judge Aileen Cannon, a former federal prosecutor, was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020.
Trump case assigned to judge who faced criticism over her ruling in his favor in Mar-a-Lago search
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after woman’s body found in rural Minnesota
FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use