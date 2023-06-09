Religious group denied float entry in Sioux Falls Pride parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa-based religious group has claimed the Sioux Falls Pride parade is “heterophobic” after being denied a float entry, and says they have alerted the Sioux Falls Police Department.

On Friday, a group called Rescue the Perishing released a statement claiming that their Christian ministry contacted Sioux Falls Pride in April to see if they could qualify to enter a float for the June 10th parade.

The statement claims that Sioux Falls Pride Secretary Cody Ingle responded “You will not be welcome as a parade entry.”

Rescue the Perishing is a self-proclaimed group of “boomer” men who range from age 65-80. The group’s website asks for forgiveness as they “were silent on sexual sin for too long.”

The statement says the group appealed the denial to Sioux Falls Pride, writing “We are pro-affirming the Biblical commands for sexual relations and are genuinely sorrowful for letting your generations get corrupted back, in many cases, when you were kids. We should have fought for your generations. We would like to confess our sins of silence and affirm that hope in Christ to the young young on the parade route.”

Ingle denied that appeal as well.

Now, the group is claiming that Sioux Falls Pride is non-inclusive and “heterophobic,” and they plan to line the parade route to “call the homosexuals and others lost in sexual sin to repent and turn to Christ.”

Rescue the Perishing stated that they also asked Sioux Falls Pride to “take a strong public stand against the growing violence coming against Christians by trans terrorists.” After Sioux Falls Pride did not adhere to the request, the group claims they alerted the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Dakota News Now has reached out to Sioux Falls Pride for comment, but has not received a response at this time.

