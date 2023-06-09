Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Biden picks longtime transportation official as acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration

FILE -Polly Trottenberg, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation, speaks...
FILE -Polly Trottenberg, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation, speaks to the media during a press conference and bill signing that authorizes New York City to lower their speed limit, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2014, in New York. The Federal Aviation Administration has another acting leader at the controls. The White House said Thursday, June 8, 2023 that President Joe Biden picked longtime government official Polly Trottenberg to run the FAA.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has picked a longtime government official and current top aide in the Transportation Department to serve as acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The White House said Thursday that Polly Trottenberg replaced Billy Nolen, who indicated in April that he planned to leave the FAA.

Trottenberg held a high-ranking job in the Transportation Department during the Obama administration and has most recently been deputy to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. She headed the New York City Transportation Department from 2014 to 2020 and worked as a U.S. Senate aide and at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The FAA, which manages air traffic throughout the nation, has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since March of last year, when Stephen Dickson resigned halfway through his five-year term. Since then, the agency has faced understaffing of air traffic controllers, a technical outage that grounded flights nationwide in January, and several close calls between airline jets.

Biden’s nominee to replace Dickson withdrew this year when it became clear that he would not be confirmed. Republicans said Phil Washington lacked enough aviation experience to run the FAA.

The White House said the administration is conducting a national search for a new nominee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota passed legislation to establish Juneteenth as a state-recognized holiday that was set...
MN counties face challenges with bill moving holiday observance
South Dakota helicopter ambulance service ordered to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns
Sioux Falls holds Pride Parade and Festival
Updated: Religious group denied float entry in Sioux Falls Pride parade
A Sioux Falls man living in the same apartment complex is disappointed in the state of...
City follows up after resident complaints and dumpster fire
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the...
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for Texas girls who were believed to be in grave danger
Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes...
Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes to make Jena Antonucci 1st female trainer to win the race
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ at first events since charges were unsealed
Colombia missing kids found alive