Canaries drop rubber game of series in Sioux City with Explorers

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Sioux City starting pitcher Solomon Bates struck out eleven over seven innings and the Canaries were limited to four total hits as the Birds fell 5-1 at Sioux City on Thursday.

Darnell Sweeney drew a leadoff walk in the fourth inning and reached second base on a groundout. Welington Dotel then ripped a double to score Sweeney and give the Birds a 1-0 lead.

But Sioux City struck for three runs in the sixth inning and added two more in the seventh. The Canaries put two runners on base in the top of the ninth but could not close the gap.

Dotel had two hits to lead Sioux Falls as the Birds dip to 11-15 overall. The six-game roadtrip continues as the team heads to Lincoln for a three-game set that begins Friday at 7:05pm.

