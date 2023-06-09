Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Cris Carter and Ryne Sandberg are impressed with all kids have in terms of facilities in Sioux Falls

Carter and Sandberg speak at Legends for Kids Banquet Thursday night in Sioux Falls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All week long it’s clinics in a variety of sports for area kids thanks to both Sanford and HyVee in Legends for Kids.

It’s been going on for 24 years and still going strong. Tonight was the banquet where the kids and their parents got a chance to hear from some big-name athletes at the Sanford Pentagon.

And it was Cris Carter of the Vikings and Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ryne Sandberg who shared stories with the full the audience.

Both are super impressed with the facilities that are now available to these kids in Sioux Falls. They are presented with plenty of opportunities as a result.

Carter loves how the community is giving back to the kids.

Former Minnesota Vikings WR Cris Carter says, “You always want to make a contribution from a positive standpoint in a kids life. When you look at what they’ve done over the last 20 years, it’s all about the kids in this area and giving them an opportunity and it’s great. There’s a lot or resources with the facilities. They put the money behind it and that’s great for the kids.”

MLB Hall of Famer Ryan Sandberg says, “Yes my message to the kids is that with the facilities that they have here I’d spend time in each facility here and sign up for as many things as you can and try as many sports as you can.”

Sandberg probably could have played pro sports in football, basketball or baseball. And he strongly encourages kids to get involved with a wide variety of activities. He even played piano for 8 years as a kid growing up.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
With summer comes an increase in travel and staying in various places.
All hands and paws on deck for ‘Bed Bug Awareness Week’
Minnesota woman dies in custody in Sioux Falls jail
South Dakota helicopter ambulance service ordered to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns
The Transportation Security Administration reports that this was the fourth firearm detected at...
TSA intercepts loaded gun at Sioux Falls airport

Latest News

Snow Leopards are proud of the improvement they have made in 3 years of women's tackle football
Snow Leopards are enjoying big improvements in only 3rd season in the Women’s Football Alliance
Canaries drop series finale and rubber game at Sioux City to X's
Canaries drop rubber game of series in Sioux City with Explorers
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton loses heart breaker in Section 3-A Baseball championship
R-T-R Baseball team loses heart breaker in Section 3-A championship game
10pm Sportscast Thursday, June 8th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, June 8th