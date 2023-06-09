Cris Carter and Ryne Sandberg are impressed with all kids have in terms of facilities in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All week long it’s clinics in a variety of sports for area kids thanks to both Sanford and HyVee in Legends for Kids.

It’s been going on for 24 years and still going strong. Tonight was the banquet where the kids and their parents got a chance to hear from some big-name athletes at the Sanford Pentagon.

And it was Cris Carter of the Vikings and Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ryne Sandberg who shared stories with the full the audience.

Both are super impressed with the facilities that are now available to these kids in Sioux Falls. They are presented with plenty of opportunities as a result.

Carter loves how the community is giving back to the kids.

Former Minnesota Vikings WR Cris Carter says, “You always want to make a contribution from a positive standpoint in a kids life. When you look at what they’ve done over the last 20 years, it’s all about the kids in this area and giving them an opportunity and it’s great. There’s a lot or resources with the facilities. They put the money behind it and that’s great for the kids.”

MLB Hall of Famer Ryan Sandberg says, “Yes my message to the kids is that with the facilities that they have here I’d spend time in each facility here and sign up for as many things as you can and try as many sports as you can.”

Sandberg probably could have played pro sports in football, basketball or baseball. And he strongly encourages kids to get involved with a wide variety of activities. He even played piano for 8 years as a kid growing up.

