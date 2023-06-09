Avera Medical Minute
Final ‘Angels With a Dream’ car show aims to honor organizer

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual car show that has helped Make-A-Wish of South Dakota over the past decade is coming to a conclusion this weekend.

The 12th and final Angels With a Dream Car Show will take place at Great Bear Ski Valley starting at 11:00 a.m.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck went behind the scenes of the show to get to know its founder and why it’s coming to an end.

