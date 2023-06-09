Great Plains Zoo hosting ‘Flutterfest’ this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday, the Great Plains Zoo alongside the Butterfly House and Aquarium will host a celebration of all things with wings.

From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., activities will be set up at the GPZ picnic shelter. Guests will be able to learn about the zoo’s new pollinator program, play games with zoo educators, and more.

The first 100 guests to arrive after 1:00 will receive a special LEGO butterfly build courtesy of Bricks and Minifigs in Sioux Falls.

The zoo’s bald eagle, red-tailed hawks, tropical birds and waterfowl will be out for visitors this weekend after spending much of the year indoors due to the avian flu epidemic.

