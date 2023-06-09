Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Great Plains Zoo hosting ‘Flutterfest’ this weekend

From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., activities will be set up at the GPZ picnic shelter. Guests will...
From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., activities will be set up at the GPZ picnic shelter. Guests will be able to learn about the zoo’s new pollinator program, play games with zoo educators, and more.(Great Plains Zoo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday, the Great Plains Zoo alongside the Butterfly House and Aquarium will host a celebration of all things with wings.

From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., activities will be set up at the GPZ picnic shelter. Guests will be able to learn about the zoo’s new pollinator program, play games with zoo educators, and more.

The first 100 guests to arrive after 1:00 will receive a special LEGO butterfly build courtesy of Bricks and Minifigs in Sioux Falls.

The zoo’s bald eagle, red-tailed hawks, tropical birds and waterfowl will be out for visitors this weekend after spending much of the year indoors due to the avian flu epidemic.

You can learn more on the Zoo’s website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota helicopter ambulance service ordered to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns
Minnesota woman dies in custody in Sioux Falls jail
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel
A Sioux Falls man living in the same apartment complex is disappointed in the state of...
City follows up after resident complaints and dumpster fire
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
‘Lighting the Way’ autism walk and conference happening Saturday
Light the Way Autism Walk
‘Lighting the Way’ autism walk happening Saturday
Friday Night's Forecast with Meteorologist Lexie Merley
SIM-South Dakota provides training to first responders