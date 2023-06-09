‘Lighting the Way’ autism walk happening Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, community members will gather on Augustana’s campus for the “Lighting the Way” autism walk. Lead organizer Krystal Trull joined Dakota News Now to discuss the significance of the event.

This will be the first time Lighting the Way has held the walk since the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information can be found on the Augustana website. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

