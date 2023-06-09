Avera Medical Minute
‘Lighting the Way’ autism walk happening Saturday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, community members will gather on Augustana’s campus for the “Lighting the Way” autism walk. Lead organizer Krystal Trull joined Dakota News Now to discuss the significance of the event.

This will be the first time Lighting the Way has held the walk since the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information can be found on the Augustana website. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

