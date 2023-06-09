Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man charged with Yankton murder pleads not guilty

Adrian Lund
Adrian Lund(Yankton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A man accused of stabbing a woman to death in Yankton, South Dakota has entered his plea.

Adrian Lund, 31, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. Lund is accused of murdering 33-year-old Timber Rose Cournoyer.

Authorities say the fatal stabbing was reported at about 11:15 p.m. on Monday, May 22. Officers were sent to a Yankton apartment where they found Cournoyer with a stab wound to her chest. Cournoyer was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital but died from her injuries Tuesday morning. An autopsy confirmed her death was caused by the stab wound.

According to authorities, Lund and Cournoyer were in a relationship and lived together at a Yankton residence located on 11th Street. After searching that residence, authorities say they found several items with a reddish-brown substance on them. Additionally, authorities say they used surveillance video from several businesses to confirm Lund and Cournoyer were together the night of the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota helicopter ambulance service ordered to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns
Minnesota woman dies in custody in Sioux Falls jail
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel
A Sioux Falls man living in the same apartment complex is disappointed in the state of...
City follows up after resident complaints and dumpster fire
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

SIM South Dakota is a simulated experience providing scenarios in locations such as an...
SIM-South Dakota provides training to first responders
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indictment unsealed in documents case
Sioux Falls holds Pride Parade and Festival
Updated: Religious group denied float entry in Sioux Falls Pride parade
OYO: Rose Month
OYO: Rose Month