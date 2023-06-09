Media Camp wraps up, watch the campers’ Friday newscasts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday was the last day of the Dakota News Now Media Camp. Campers spent the final day producing their own mini-newscasts.

It’s been five days of intensive, hands-on learning about what it takes to work in broadcasting and journalism. It’s a week our campers will always remember.

5:00 Mini-newscast

6:00 Mini-newscast

