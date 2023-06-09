Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

More Showers and Thunderstorms

Much Drier Next Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and storms will continue moving through the region this morning. By noon, most of the rain should be done and pushed off to our southeast, but we could still see a few lingering showers and storms. The severe weather threat with the rain this morning will be very low. Highs this afternoon will be in the 80s for everyone. We could see a few more showers and thunderstorms develop late this evening and overnight. Those will spread across the region and linger into Saturday morning.

Over the weekend, it looks like we will stay mostly dry other than that chance for rain early Saturday. Highs will cool off, too. We’ll be in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday with mid to upper 70s Sunday. Highs next week should warm quickly back into the 80s with dry weather sticking around from Sunday through the first portion of next week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
Minnesota woman dies in custody in Sioux Falls jail
South Dakota helicopter ambulance service ordered to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns
The Transportation Security Administration reports that this was the fourth firearm detected at...
TSA intercepts loaded gun at Sioux Falls airport
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
More Storm Chances Heading into the Weekend
Tyler Roney's Thursday Weather Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Spotty Storms Tonight Once Again