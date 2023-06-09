SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and storms will continue moving through the region this morning. By noon, most of the rain should be done and pushed off to our southeast, but we could still see a few lingering showers and storms. The severe weather threat with the rain this morning will be very low. Highs this afternoon will be in the 80s for everyone. We could see a few more showers and thunderstorms develop late this evening and overnight. Those will spread across the region and linger into Saturday morning.

Over the weekend, it looks like we will stay mostly dry other than that chance for rain early Saturday. Highs will cool off, too. We’ll be in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday with mid to upper 70s Sunday. Highs next week should warm quickly back into the 80s with dry weather sticking around from Sunday through the first portion of next week.

