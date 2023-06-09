Avera Medical Minute
R-T-R Baseball team loses heart breaker in Section 3-A championship game

YME Stings Knights with walkoff win
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILROY, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Russell-Tyler-Ruthton boys were one pitch away from forcing a second game in the Section 3-A championship.

They rallied to tie Yellow Medicine East on Isaac Dagle’s 6th inning RBI hit to celebrate his birthday. And in the top of the 7th, his teammate Hayden Gravley ripped an RBI single to center to give the Knights a 2-1 lead.

With 2 outs and 2 strikes in the bottom of the inning, Sting cleanup hitter Nolan Hildahl came through with the biggest hit of his life, hitting one to the wall and bringing home the winning runs in a thriller 3-2 win. The Sting advance to the State A Tournament as a result. With a win, R-T-R would have forced a second game with the winner advancing.

