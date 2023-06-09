Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SIM-South Dakota provides training to first responders

SIM South Dakota is a simulated experience providing scenarios in locations such as an...
SIM South Dakota is a simulated experience providing scenarios in locations such as an ambulance or emergency room while remaining in a controlled setting.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A conference was held on Friday in Sioux Falls with a focus on rural healthcare and providing additional outreach training to first responders through Simulation in Motion South Dakota.

SIM South Dakota is a simulated experience providing scenarios in locations such as an ambulance or emergency room while remaining in a controlled setting.

The declining number of patients in rural areas means that first responders and healthcare providers have fewer opportunities to practice certain procedures.

“We can replicate almost any clinical situation, whether it’s clinical or whether it’s trauma,” Sanford’s Director of Simulation, Travis Spier said. “We can replicate it with the mannequins that we have. So the participants can see what we refer to as low-frequency, high-activity events. Really complex patients that they may see once every five-to-ten years.”

SIM-programs have been already utilized in Iowa, North Dakota, Montana and Nebraska. Friday’s conference aimed to bring them all under the umbrella of SIM-midwest.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota helicopter ambulance service ordered to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns
Minnesota woman dies in custody in Sioux Falls jail
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel
A Sioux Falls man living in the same apartment complex is disappointed in the state of...
City follows up after resident complaints and dumpster fire
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., activities will be set up at the GPZ picnic shelter. Guests will...
Great Plains Zoo hosting ‘Flutterfest’ this weekend
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indictment unsealed in documents case
Sioux Falls holds Pride Parade and Festival
Updated: Religious group denied float entry in Sioux Falls Pride parade
Adrian Lund
Man charged with Yankton murder pleads not guilty