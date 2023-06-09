SIM-South Dakota provides training to first responders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A conference was held on Friday in Sioux Falls with a focus on rural healthcare and providing additional outreach training to first responders through Simulation in Motion South Dakota.

SIM South Dakota is a simulated experience providing scenarios in locations such as an ambulance or emergency room while remaining in a controlled setting.

The declining number of patients in rural areas means that first responders and healthcare providers have fewer opportunities to practice certain procedures.

“We can replicate almost any clinical situation, whether it’s clinical or whether it’s trauma,” Sanford’s Director of Simulation, Travis Spier said. “We can replicate it with the mannequins that we have. So the participants can see what we refer to as low-frequency, high-activity events. Really complex patients that they may see once every five-to-ten years.”

SIM-programs have been already utilized in Iowa, North Dakota, Montana and Nebraska. Friday’s conference aimed to bring them all under the umbrella of SIM-midwest.

