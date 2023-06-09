Snow Leopards are enjoying big improvements in only 3rd season in the Women’s Football Alliance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We introduced you to the Snow Leopards last night. They are a women’s tackle football team that has it’s final regular season home game Saturday against Omaha.

There’s no doubt, these women take a great deal of pride in playing a sport they were told they couldn’t growing up. And its especially exciting when you’re playing in front of fans who are cheering for you.

And they’ve shown great improvements as a team in just their 3rd year of existence.

Liz Scharton, Snow Leopards veteran says, “Oh girls you play football? Yeah, we’re women and we play football. We’re in a very large league that is across the nation and we’re doing very well.”

Ashley Peterson, Snow Leopards veteran says, “It’s just game on, excited. You get hyped up. We love hearing the people in the stands cheering for us. The more the better, the louder the greater. It’s just a rush.”

They are hoping for a loud home crowd Saturday in their 6th and final regular season game at Harrisburg HS. They will play Omaha, a Division II team. And if they win against a team in a higher division that would mean a home playoff game.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.