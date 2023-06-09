Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Snow Leopards are enjoying big improvements in only 3rd season in the Women’s Football Alliance

With home win Saturday the Snow Leopards can host a first-round playoff game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We introduced you to the Snow Leopards last night. They are a women’s tackle football team that has it’s final regular season home game Saturday against Omaha.

There’s no doubt, these women take a great deal of pride in playing a sport they were told they couldn’t growing up. And its especially exciting when you’re playing in front of fans who are cheering for you.

And they’ve shown great improvements as a team in just their 3rd year of existence.

Liz Scharton, Snow Leopards veteran says, “Oh girls you play football? Yeah, we’re women and we play football. We’re in a very large league that is across the nation and we’re doing very well.”

Ashley Peterson, Snow Leopards veteran says, “It’s just game on, excited. You get hyped up. We love hearing the people in the stands cheering for us. The more the better, the louder the greater. It’s just a rush.”

They are hoping for a loud home crowd Saturday in their 6th and final regular season game at Harrisburg HS. They will play Omaha, a Division II team. And if they win against a team in a higher division that would mean a home playoff game.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
With summer comes an increase in travel and staying in various places.
All hands and paws on deck for ‘Bed Bug Awareness Week’
Minnesota woman dies in custody in Sioux Falls jail
South Dakota helicopter ambulance service ordered to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns
The Transportation Security Administration reports that this was the fourth firearm detected at...
TSA intercepts loaded gun at Sioux Falls airport

Latest News

Legends Carter and Sandberg are impressed with the great facilities for kids in Sioux Falls
Cris Carter and Ryne Sandberg are impressed with all kids have in terms of facilities in Sioux Falls
Canaries drop series finale and rubber game at Sioux City to X's
Canaries drop rubber game of series in Sioux City with Explorers
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton loses heart breaker in Section 3-A Baseball championship
R-T-R Baseball team loses heart breaker in Section 3-A championship game
10pm Sportscast Thursday, June 8th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, June 8th