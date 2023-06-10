Carter: Vikings need to rebuild offensive line and defense after “Smoke and Mirrors” 2022 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The expected became official today as the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with sixth year running back Dalvin Cook.

The move is largely seen as salary cap relief with the Vikings set to save $9 million dollars by release the former second round pick.

Though he’s struggled at times to stay on the field due to nagging and at time chronic injuries, Cook still exits as the third leading rusher in franchise history with 5,993 yards, and is fourth all time with 47 rushing touchdowns. And last season he started every game for the first time in his career, completing his fourth straight season rushing for more than a thousand yards and earning a fourth straight Pro Bowl nod.

It’s the latest move that seems to signal the Vikings, despite last year’s 13-4 season, seem poised to rebuild.

VIkings legend and NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter, in town this week for the Legends for Kids benefit, said that letting go of Cook was a business decision and was pretty candid in what he believes they need to do to get over the hump, namely building a better offensive line and defense.

