Conference and walk held to educate community on autism

The conference held earlier in the week was a way to learn more about supporting those with autism, as well as best practices for education and wellness.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 15th annual Lighting the Way Autism Conference and Walk took place on Augustana’s campus this weekend.

The walk itself was short and instead was more of a family fun day and community resource fair.

The conference held earlier in the week was a way to learn more about supporting those with autism, as well as best practices for education and wellness.

One parent whose son, Marty, has autism, hopes to change attitudes towards the autism community.

“I would like to see the community as a whole and the neurotypical community as a whole begin to understand autism more and to accept them for who they are instead of expecting them to be more neurotypical,” Mikelle Aljets said. “There’s nothing wrong with seeing things differently and there’s nothing wrong with speaking differently.”

Those in attendance had the opportunity to sign up for scholarships that can be used for needed equipment, therapies or camps.

