Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian wins Minnesota 1A State Softball Championship

Defeat Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 10-5
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) - Though seeded fifth in the Minnesota 1A State Softball Tournament, the Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian Flying Dutchmen were the one team on top when all was said and done.

Edgerton/SW MN Christian defeat Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 10-5 to win Minnesota’s 1A State Softball Championship, their third title in the class since 2016.

The Flying Dutchmen pounded out 18 hits led by Ana Veldkamp’s 5-5 performance at the plate with two runs scored and two RBI.

Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian finish the season 19-6.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

