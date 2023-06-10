Executive order grants hours-of-service regulation exemption

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order that grants an hours-of-service waiver for certain liquid products being transported through South Dakota.

The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more from Federal Motor Carrier regulations.

Noem said it stems from supply shortages being reported in the state by businesses and residents.

The order expires at midnight on July 9.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.