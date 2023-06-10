Festival of Cultures celebrating diversity in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2023 Sioux Falls Festival of Cultures takes place on Saturday. Rebecca Kiesow Knudsen, the President and CEO of LSS, joined Dakota News Now to talk about what guests can expect at Saturday’s event.

The event will feature vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and kids activities all highlighting the diverse cultures that exist in Sioux Falls. It will be located behind the Levitt Shell and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event is free to attend with a concert by Pascuala Ilabaca and Sabor del Sur at the Levitt starting at 7:00 p.m.

