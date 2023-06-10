Helpline Center hosts 12th annual ‘Step Forward to Prevent Suicide’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual event with the goal of helping to provide resources for those with mental health battles was held on Saturday.

The 12th annual “Step Forward to Prevent Suicide” event was held Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at the Raven Amphitheater in downtown Sioux Falls.

Organized by the Helpline Center, it served as a fundraiser for their suicide prevention services and survivor support programs.

The event hits home for the keynote speaker, James Gaspar, whose father took his own life last year.

“I really want to give everybody a story of hope today,” Gaspar explained. “Tell them that they have the ability to go on after a suicide loss. Loss of a parent or loss of a loved one can be battled through and overcome. That person’s life and legacy can still live on even after they’re gone.”

All proceeds raised from Saturday’s event will stay local.

