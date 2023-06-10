Avera Medical Minute
Levitt hosts 26th annual Festival of Cultures

From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, the 26th Festival of Cultures, organized by Lutheran...
From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, the 26th Festival of Cultures, organized by Lutheran Social Services, took place at the Levitt Shell.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, the 26th annual Festival of Cultures, organized by Lutheran Social Services, took place at the Levitt Shell.

There were more than 50 vendors, food trucks and culturally-diverse activities for all ages.

The festival attracts others from around the area and serves as a way to showcase the diversity present in the city.

“I think it’s a good way for people to get to know each other through their culture, through food, dancing,” said Valeria Wicker, the Program Supervisor for the LSS Multicultural Center. “And just to see how beautiful we all are when we share these parts of ourselves. Also that we are more alike than we are different.”

A parade of flags with over 90 countries represented was held at the end of the festival, as well as a performance from Chilean musicians Pascuala Ilabaca and Sabor del Sur in the evening.

