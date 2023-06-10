Minnesota Twins to host SDSU Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbits fans will be flocking to Target Field this summer for SDSU Night.

The Minnesota Twins announced the promotion would take place on Tuesday, July 25 when the Twins take on the Seattle Mariners at 6:40 p.m.

A special ticket package will be available that includes an exclusive co-themed cap. The first pitch will be thrown by a distinguished alumni and a portion of each ticket package will go to the SDSU Alumni Association.

