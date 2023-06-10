MN counties face challenges with bill moving holiday observance

ROCK COUNTY, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the emancipation of all African American slaves in the United States. June 19 was formerly known as “Jubilee Day” and in 1865 it was the day when the final area in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas was met by the Union army and slaves were all finally liberated.

The slow process and the fight to get Juneteenth implemented aren’t new. Juneteenth observance has been around for years, but it wasn’t as widely known until it was recognized as a federal holiday. Julian Beaudion, the President of Sioux Falls’ Juneteenth celebration, drew comparisons between the gradual implementation of the holiday in states and the news of the Emancipation Proclamation spreading with the freeing of the last slaves.

“We got the news of a federal holiday, but it wasn’t until about four, maybe five months later that the governor actually signed the executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a state-recognized holiday, so that became the day of jubilation for us,” Beaudion explained. “We knew that our battle was significant enough to garner a win.”

Minnesota passed legislation to establish Juneteenth as a state-recognized holiday that was set to go into effect in August. However, a provision in a new bill has caused challenges for Minnesota counties.

Minnesota House File 1830 passed in the final week of the state’s legislative session. It was a bill filled with miscellaneous changes that held a provision that would change the observance of the Juneteenth holiday to go into effect this year as opposed to next year.

Officials in Rock County say that they were prepared to observe the holiday, but the late change presented a few new challenges

“Having the holiday is not difficult. That’s pretty clear, the offices are closed and the county can’t do any work, but there’s a lot of implications to that,” said Jeff Haubrich, a Rock County Attorney.

The issue was how much time they had to make the change. The effective date change caused many on the state and local levels to quickly adjust to the new law just a month away from the holiday.

Schedules had to be changed for meetings and court hearings, and many public employees needed union contracts to be updated to include Juneteenth in holiday provisions, including holiday pay.

Rock County was one of many who thought they would have more time for the county administrator to talk with the union representative.

“There really wasn’t a preparation to work with them as far as implementing it this year because nobody thought it was going to happen this year, that’s part of the problem. So now you have to scramble at the last minute to try to accommodate the change,” Haubrich explained.

Union or not, all public sector employees have had to make adjustments. Haubrich even said schools have had to reschedule driver’s education classes. Many were blindsided by the change.

“There was very, very limited talk of it and then it sort of happened last minute, so it was certainly not expected,” Haubrich said.

Ultimately, counties like Rock County have done the best that they could.

“There are certain things you can’t just unilaterally do,” Haubrich said. “We have to close. That was taken out of our hands, so that’s not a decision that we had to make. It’s just trying to figure out what that means for the employees and for the customers and everybody else that’s impacted by it. There was limited time to figure those things out.”

The county was able to resolve issues with holiday pay this week, according to a union representative.

