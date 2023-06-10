Sioux Falls Pride 2023 sees large turnout despite rain and protest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 23rd annual Sioux Falls Pride celebration was on Saturday, starting with a parade down 8th Street and a festival that followed at the 8th and Railroad Center.

It would have taken a lot more than precipitation to rain on the parade of Sioux Falls Pride.

Despite the weather, it was nothing but smiles and excitement as a crowd of over 10,000 people of all ages filled 8th Street.

“This is actually cool. This has to be one of the first Prides that’s actually been extremely crowded,” said attendee Em Kimball. “I both love it and hate it because of anxiety, but it does make me very happy that we can do this.”

Kimball identifies as a demiromantic non-binary lesbian. Coming to Sioux Falls Pride was somewhat of a homecoming for Kimball, who currently lives in Eagle Butte, but grew up in Sioux Falls.

The ACLU of South Dakota’s Samantha Chapman said that pride, now more than ever, is extremely important.

“Nationally, this legislative session there have been more than 500 bills introduced aiming to strip away the rights of LGBTQ and Two Spirit people,” Chapman explained. “Here in South Dakota, we had two bills that were introduced trying to ban drag in some senses. As part of a national trend, our state legislature did pass a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth. That is by far and away the most monstrous thing that that community is facing at this time.”

Chapman is grateful that the ACLU and their allies were able to defeat the bills that would have banned drag in some forms, but she remains concerned and disappointed at the passing of House Bill 1080.

They also faced opposition from an Iowa-based group that made good on their plan to attend and engage in conversation.

“It really galvanized our supporters to show up, to be happier, to be louder, to be prouder, to be gayer. They’re free to stand on the sidewalk and be crabby and sad, but clearly, that doesn’t match the mood of the crowd at large,” Chapman said.

“Homophobic people haven’t won, even if there are protesters every so often,” Kimball said.

Raining on their parade will truly take more than that. The LGBTQ community stays resilient with a reminder of why they have pride in the first place.

“Pride means freedom. A time where I can express myself just without any judgment and stipulations that I need to follow. It’s a time where I can actually be me and be happy,” Kimball expressed.

Chapman says that she has enjoyed seeing the annual celebration grow over the years. She says that the first Pride celebration in 2000 drew around 1000 people and the celebration continues to grow.

