Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Suspect apprehended after foot pursuit near Beresford

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Canton Police Department have taken three...
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Canton Police Department have taken three people into custody after a theft investigation led to a suspect fleeing on foot.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Canton Police Department have taken three people into custody after a theft investigation led to a suspect fleeing on foot.

According to the LCSO Facebook page, around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, the suspect vehicle was spotted and stopped on I-29 near the Beresford exit. The female driver and male passenger were taken into custody without incident.

The second male passenger fled the scene into a tree grove, where police quickly set up a perimeter.

The suspect was believed to be possibly armed, so Lincoln County Emergency Management responded by deploying a drone and the SD Highway Patrol arrived with an armored vehicle.

There was no risk to the public and the suspect surrendered without incident a short time later.

All three suspects were arrested on multiple charges and transported to the Minnehaha County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota helicopter ambulance service ordered to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns
Sioux Falls holds Pride Parade and Festival
Updated: Religious group denied float entry in Sioux Falls Pride parade
A Sioux Falls man living in the same apartment complex is disappointed in the state of...
City follows up after resident complaints and dumpster fire
Minnesota passed legislation to establish Juneteenth as a state-recognized holiday that was set...
MN counties face challenges with bill moving holiday observance
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel

Latest News

Minnesota Twins to host SDSU Night
Minnesota Twins to host SDSU Night
As South Dakota continues to grow, the Festival of Cultures showcases diversity in Sioux Falls
Festival of Cultures celebrating diversity in Sioux Falls
The 2023 Sioux Falls Festival of Cultures takes place on Saturday. Rebecca Kiesow Knudsen, the...
Festival of Cultures celebrating diversity in Sioux Falls
Saturday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley