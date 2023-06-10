West Central pitch perfect in winning seventh straight state softball title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though softball was played for the first time as a sanctioned South Dakota High School Sport this year, West Central has been dominating the club circuit for quite a while now, making it no surprise to see them among the first SDHSAA state champions last weekend.

The State A Championship was the program’s seventh consecutive title when added on to the six straight club championships they won prior to the softball getting sanctioned.

This certainly might have been one of the most dominant teams they’ve had in Hartford over that time. The Trojans went a perfect 22-0 thanks mostly to a dominant pitching staff anchored by Caitlyn Hoff and Emilee Stofferahn which allowed just 20 runs all season while posting 12 shutouts, the last of which their 4-0 championship clincher over Tea.

