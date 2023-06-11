After twelve years, ‘Angels With a Dream’ car show comes to a close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual car show that has helped Make-A-Wish of South Dakota for more than a decade held its final event on Sunday.

The 12th and final Angels With a Dream car show was at Great Bear Ski Valley starting at 11:00 a.m.

The show’s founder, Roxie Johnson, started organizing the event in honor of her late husband whose wish was to grant wishes for kids suffering from life-threatening diseases. Sadly, Roxie recently passed after a health battle of her own.

“Roxie wouldn’t have wanted to be the center of the day by any means,” said Roxie’s sister Jamie Kessler. “It was always about the kids, but I’m sure she’s very happy and proud of where we’re at today. We hoped to have the biggest and best one we could and I think we exceeded that expectation.”

Because of this car show, 17 wishes have been granted so far with nearly $200,000 raised in the last 12 years.

